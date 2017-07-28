So sad! Donald Trump is getting blasted for seemingly ignoring a cute young boy’s attempt to get a presidential handshake! Did Trump really ignore the boy? Watch and decide for yourself!

Meeting the President of the United States has got to be a thrill, regardless of the administration. Imagine visiting the White House and holding out your hand as the Commander-in-Chief strolls by…and getting passed over! As unimaginably tragic as that sounds, that’s apparently what happened to a small boy in a wheelchair! In a new clip Donald Trump, 71, makes his way through a group of people assembled as “victims of Obamacare,” according to The Independent. He seems to shake everyone’s hand except a small boy, who tries multiple times to get Trump’s attention! Sadly, the president presses on without greeting the boy. Check out pics of the 45th President of the U.S. here.

Understandably, Trump’s choice not to shake the sweet boy’s hand drew outrage online! But, an extended clip from The Independent proves that the boy wasn’t in fact ignored by the former reality TV star. In fact, when Trump first entered the room, the same small boy was the first one he greeted! The president even chatted with the little guy before turning to the podium and addressing the press in attendance. Guess the boy just couldn’t get enough handshakes from the POTUS!

Trump also came under fire on July 26 when he declared on Twitter that he intends to ban members of the transgender community from servicing in any branch of the military. In a matter of hours his announcement was countered and decried by military officials and leaders in the LGBTQ community, including Caitlyn Jenner, 67! Thus far, it’s not clear if the incendiary tweets are actually going to translate to an attempt to change the current policy. But it’s going to take more than a few handshakes to salvage his relationship with the trans community after this!

Child in wheelchair reaches up twice to shake the president's hand pic.twitter.com/v2cNVwX9Je — Ansel Herz (@Ansel) July 24, 2017

