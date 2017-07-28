How Donald Trump’s White House Is Like ‘Game Of Thrones’

Is winter coming to Washington? Reince Preibus is just the latest staffer to bite the dust, which has us noticing the countless parallels between the Oval Office and the Iron Throne!

Another of Donald Trump‘s White House staffer’s has fallen! This time it’s his Chief of Staff Reince Preibus, 45, who will swiftly be replaced by John F. Kelly, 67, formerly the head of Homeland Security. As Reince makes his sudden exit, we’re reminded of all the other subordinates to the 71-year-old president who didn’t last all that long in the chaos-filled administration. Also, day by day, Trump’s headline-grabbing antics and the sheer body count of HBO’s Game of Thrones are starting to look pretty similar! So, if modern politics are starting to emulate the conflicts within Westeros, what does that mean for Trump’s remaining staff? Head here for images from Season 7 of the beloved show!

First things first, our Ned Stark (Sean Bean), our unfortunate hero who’s integrity got him ousted from Trump’s inner circle is clearly James Comey, 56. Like Ned, James refused to swallow the alleged lies he was being fed and decided to take bold action. Ultimately it got him fired for not pledging fealty to the king. In this scenario, someone like Jared Kushner certainly fills the role of Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), a quiet servant who looks innocent but could be plotting big things behind closed doors! Of course, in keeping with this analogy Trump is Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). He is the lone ruler increasing isolated and paranoid that, at any moment, his time in power could run out. All the while, leaks pour from the Oval Office.

So, who is the voice of reason, the hero of this tale? Standing in for Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is none other than John McCain, 80! Like Jon, the Arizona governor practically came back from the dead, disclosing a cancer diagnosis then appearing in session a week later, to try and bring character and values back to governing. He voted down the Senate’s “Skinny Bill” and, in a moving speech, asked that elected officials set their differences aside and come together in order to help the American people. If that speech didn’t give you Jon Snow vibes, well, then you’re probably not watching the show!

In this scenario, it’s difficult to imagine who in real life could fill the icy shoes of the Night King and his undead army. Is a constitutional crisis as terrifying as the murderous villain who’s marching to the wall? And does this enormous metaphor spell doom for Trump’s remaining staff? Well, it certainly doesn’t look good. It’s a good time to lawyer up and polish the old resume!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think the White House is starting to resemble the scheming in Westeros? Let us know!