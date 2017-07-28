Did Paris Hilton Just Get Slammed As A Monster By Jay Ellis? The Interview That Has People Freaked

Wait, did Jay Ellis just label Paris Hilton as a retail nightmare? In a new interview, the actor reminisced on his retail days and told the craziest story about a customer who may have been Paris! Get the scoop!

. “A monster. To every single one of us who were in there, every single time. She would just throw shoes on the floor, and then you had to put shoes on her.” And, Ellis referred to this shopper as his worst customer ever!

But, there were perks to welcoming this customer, who seems to resemble Paris. “I will say this: She would order, like, ten or twelve shoes at a time, so it was a great commission check, but the amount of work you had to go through to get that…you might as well have just given your soul to the devil,” he explained. “It would’ve been an easier exchange. You’d know what you were getting up front.” Lol!

Let us remind you that Ellis did’t name any names during his super candid interview. However, all signs appeared in Paris’ direction. Although Ellis didn’t divulge his worst customer’s full I.D., if it was Paris, she doesn’t seem to be sweating it. The Hilton heir is basking in her own fortune as a global DJ, who remains super close to her wealthy family! The proof is in the pics! As you may know, Paris had a past rumors reputation of being a diva in retail stores. So, it could have been her!

