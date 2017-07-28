Okay, this one’s just obvious. Chris Brown and Dave East dropped the ultimate Song For The Ladies today, July 28, and from the very opening line, it’s clear that Chris is missing the love his life: Rihanna. Listen!

“Damn I let a good girl go,” Chris Brown, 28, croons on the chorus Dave East‘s sultry slow song “Perfect,” and we have to wonder if he’s in fact referencing Bad Girl RiRi! Listen above and tell us — do you think Chris is singing about Rihanna?

This isn’t the only track that has Chris lamenting after RiRi. He’s also featured on Floyd “A1” Bentley‘s new single “Always,” which also came out today, and immediately, Chris confesses to a woman in the intro: “You’re always on my mind.” Hmm…

Despite dropping two songs that seem to be about Rihanna, it’s clear that she is Bed, Bath and Beyond Done with Chris. The “Work” singer is doing just fine with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 29, thank you very much, and as insiders have told us exclusively, he’s treating her “like a princess.” Sorry not sorry, Breezy!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Perfect:”

Oh, we ain’t friends no more? (why)

Why you won’t listen no more? (listen)

Damn I let a good girl go

Away, away, away, I’ve been (away)

All around the world

And I’ve been lookin’ for you searchin’ (I’ve been lookin’)

You deserve it ’cause you perfect You deserve it ’cause you perfect (perfect)

You make every moment worth it (every moment)

I’m flyin’ down Collins, I’m shirtless (skrr)

Just thinking how you might’ve curved it (might have curved it)

I knew you a minute, don’t act like you don’t know the business

I’ve been tryin’ to get all up in it

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris is still pining after Rihanna? Tell us!