Two children, names and ages unknown, were left behind by their parents Glenn Scarpelli, 53, and Patricia Scarpelli, 50, after they committed suicide by jumping from the 9th floor window of a 17-story corner office building. The Scarpellis, who reportedly each left a suicide note, died in New York City after jumping at about 5:45 a.m. on July 28, according to the New York Post, who spoke with police. Glenn’s and Patricia’s bodies were found in the middle of the street on 33rd Street between Park and Madison avenues in Murray Hill. Law enforcement told the publication that the parents claimed to have financial woes and they plead that their two kids be cared for.

Glenn, a chiropractor whose office was on the same floor of the building where he and Patricia jumped, titled his suicide note, “WE HAD A WONDERFUL LIFE,” according to the media outlet. It was reportedly found inside his pocket and was typed on a white piece of paper. “Patricia and I had everything in life,” part of it read. It also touched on the couple’s “financial spiral” and how “we can not live with” the “financial reality,” sources said. His wife also had a suicide note in her pocket. It reportedly read “in sum and substance,” according to a source, “‘Our kids are upstairs, please take care of them.’”

A source told the Post that the couple was in debt. Glen’s and Patricia’s bodies were covered with white sheets once police arrived at the scene, and officials shut down the entire block to investigate. “When I got here at 6:05 a.m., I walked by dead bodies on the ground,” said a woman who works at the nearby 7-Eleven, and who would only identify herself as Kazi. “I was scared. I’ve never seen dead bodies before.” A man who works at the building next door told the publication that when he heard police sirens, he looked out the window and saw the two bodies. “Insane,” said the man, who identified himself as Harry.

Some outlets reported that the couple killed themselves over health insurance and not being able to afford coverage. However, the Post claims that an NYPD spokesman said later that there was no mention of medical-cost struggles in their notes. Either way, this is one horrific tragedy and our hearts go out to the two kids left behind.

