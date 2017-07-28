Real Madrid Vs. FC Barcelona: Why Cristiano Ronaldo Won’t Play In Epic El Clasico Miami Match

What a bummer! Billed as one of the biggest matchups in the soccer world, HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal why the brightest star in the game won’t be in attendance.

“As much as Cristiano Ronaldo, 32 would have loved to play in Miami tomorrow night for the Clasico Miami game at Hard Rock Stadium, I can confirm that Cristiano will not be in Miami and will not be playing for Real Madrid at Miami Clasico,” a rep for the famed footballer shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Cristiano has personal matters to tend to in Portugal and Spain, but absolutely will be watching and cheering on his teammates.” The buzz surrounding El Clasico Miami is massive! The friendly showdown is set to be played Saturday, July 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL and should be absolutely insane.

As we EXCLUSIVELY reported back in June, Cristiano’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 23 is pregnant with what will be his fourth child due in October. Although the sport’s most important star will be missing from the soccer action, Cristiano will still have his hands full with his two beautiful twin babies Mateo and Eva who were born in June via surrogacy. The super-dad has had a crazy month and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon as he is making it a priority to be there for his growing family while fans still look to him as the face of international soccer.

However, with all that responsibility, Cristiano has still managed to score big social media goals even appearing in a sexy new viral ad where he locks himself out of his room in his underwear! Between his kids and the new viral ad, it’s great to see the Real Madrid superstar having fun and we can’t wait to see him back on the field again.

HollywoodLifers, What do you think about Cristiano sitting out the big game? Were you looking forward to seeing him play?