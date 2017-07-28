Chester Bennington’s Wife Devastated Over Death Of Her ‘Soulmate’: ‘We Had A Fairytale Life’

Chester Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington, penned a beautiful letter mourning her late husband. She can’t believe their ‘fairytale life’ together is over after the Linkin Park frontman committed suicide.

Talinda Bennington wrote a poignant statement about husband Chester Bennington‘s tragic death by suicide. Her post, released to Rolling Stone, comes one week after the Linkin Park singer died by suicide at his Los Angeles home. Talinda says her “soul is shattered after losing Chester, her “soulmate.” And she’s devastated over the loss for their six young children, too. She poured her heart out after the unimaginable tragedy:

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” Talinda wrote. “How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.

“My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.”

It’s such a heartbreaking thing to read. We can’t imagine what Talinda and her children are going through right now. Chester was just 41 years old when he took his own life, and his suicide obviously came to a shock to his loved ones. He died one week before Linkin Park was supposed to go on tour for their new album, One More Light, and play a series of shows with Blink-182. Linkin Park released their own statement about the horrible loss of their friend and frontman of the band fsince 1999:

“Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened,” they wrote on July 24. “You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.”

