Charlie Gard: Terminally Ill Baby Dies At 11 Months Old — ‘Our Beautiful Boy Has Gone’

Our hearts are breaking for Charlie Gard’s parents, who announced July 28 that their 11-month-old, critically ill son has died. The baby passed away in hospice, with the Gards saying how ‘proud’ they are of their boy.

Charlie Gard, the terminally ill baby at the center of a high-profile court battle, was just days away from his first birthday when he sadly died in a children’s hospice. The infant passed away on July 27 under the terms of an end-of-life plan agreed to by a High Court judge. The devastating news was later confirmed on July 28 with Charlie’s mom, Connie Yates‘, touching words. “Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie,” she said in a statement. For five months, Connie and Charlie’s dad, Chris Gard, fought to have their son moved from Great Ormond Street hospital in the UK to the US for experimental treatment, after acknowledging that his condition had deteriorated.

Charlie was born on August 4, 2016 with the faulty RRM2B gene that affects the cells responsible for energy production and respiration. Due to his condition, he was left unable to move or breathe on his own. Connie and Chris, who hail from Bedfont in west London, were desperate to give him experimental, unproven nucleoside therapy, provided by American neuroscientist Michio Hirano, which started a lengthy court battle. Their appeal was rejected by the European Court of Human Rights, as doctors at Great Ormond Street maintained the treatment had little chance of success and it was more humane for his life support to just be switched off.

The case ended up making international news with both Donald Trump and Pope Francis offering to help the sick baby. US lawmakers even made efforts to grant him permanent residency in America so he could fly in for treatment. However, after a recent MRI scan on Charlie, Dr. Hirano revealed that the experimental therapy would no longer work on the little boy. It was then that the Gards decided to officially end their legal fight.

"Our beautiful little boy has gone. We are so proud of you Charlie" – parents pay tribute to son Charlie Gardhttps://t.co/Nq366jr4zl pic.twitter.com/GpGQcL1lAb — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 28, 2017

“The parents’ worst nightmare have been confirmed,” Grant Armstrong, a lawyer representing Chris and Connie told the High Court on July 24. “For Charlie, it’s too late, time has run out, irreversible muscular damage has been done and the treatment can no longer be a success.” The lawyer added, ”The parents had made the most painful of decisions, that only parents can make…Charlie has waited patiently for treatment. Due to delay, that window of opportunity has been lost.”

Our hearts go out to the entire Gard family. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences for Charlie’s loved ones below.