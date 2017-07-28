Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: The Sweet Way She Tried To ‘Spoil’ Him On Fun Date Night

He’s one lucky dude! Gwen Stefani tried to drop some extra cash on a little something special for Blake Shelton recently, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Why? Just because, that’s why!

Gwen Stefani, 47, doesn’t need a special occasion to buy something fancy for her man. While they were out celebrating a friend’s birthday, Blake Shelton, 41, was almost treated to a vintage guitar that he couldn’t take his eyes off of. An eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Gwen and Blake took a tour of the restaurant they were in, Beauty & Essex, and “stopped in the guitar room for a while.” The insider added, “Blake was really impressed with one of the vintage guitars we have on display and Gwen offered to buy it for him right off the wall.” Geez, Gwen!

So, what happened? Blake “laughed it off” even though Gwen “seemed serious” about buying the guitar for him. “She obviously loves to spoil him,” the eyewitness shared. Sadly Blake didn’t leave the restaurant with the vintage guitar, but we’re sure Gwen spoils him with lavish gifts all the time. After all, the pair couldn’t even stand sitting apart from each other during the birthday dinner inside the private dining room, our eyewitness shared. “Whey they first sat down, Gwen and Blake were on opposite ends of the table, but then by the time the food came out they’d rearranged their seats so they could be right next to each other,” our eyewitness explained. So sweet!

