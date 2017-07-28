Is Beyonce Releasing Documentary Chronicling Marriage Troubles With JAY-Z & Pregnancy? Report

Beyonce is about to give her fans a revealing look into her life over the last two years according to a new report. She’s ready to take on rumors about JAY-Z’s cheating and go inside her pregnancy with twins.

Beyonce doesn’t give us very many looks into the rarefied air of her world, but when she does she goes all out! She’s reportedly shopping around a revealing docu-film that covers the last two years of her life, and that includes a whole lot of personal and professional drama. According to a tweet from The Beyhive Team, she will address infidelity rumors in her marriage to JAY-Z, 47, her second pregnancy with twins Sir and Rumi, the making of Lemonade and her amazing Formation World Tour. Not only that she’s going to touch on politics, the Black Lives Matter movement and “an emotional stop tour stop in Glasgow, Scotland after the deaths of Philando Castille and Alton Sterling,” reads their tweet.

Fans who weren’t lucky enough to catch her mind-blowing act live in person are in luck, as a various stops on her Formation Tour will be part of the film, centering on shows in Brooklyn and New Orleans. The report says that a full concert shot in high quality 4K HD will be released separately from the documentary, which will include appearances from celeb pals including Serena Williams, 35, Kendrick Lamar, 30, and Big Freedia, 39, among others. The concert will be available separately via JAY-Z’s Tidal and other streaming services, with the docu-film the subject of an apparent bidding way between HBO and Netflix. The report says that whoever ends up scoring the flick will be releasing it towards the end of 2017. See Beyonce’s best pregnancy looks by clicking here.

Bey opened up her life to fans once before in the 2013 HBO documentary Life is but a Dream, which the singer directed and executive produced. Her 2016 album Lemonade was super confessional yet still packed with mysterious hints about her life. It would be mind-blowing to see what went on behind the scenes and inspired her masterpiece. Maybe she will finally tell us who “Becky with the good hair” is? Beyonce lives the BEST life and our fingers are totally crossed that she’s going to let us in to her world.

Our EXCLUSIVE on Beyoncé's upcoming Documentary, the bidding war between HBO and Netflix & The Formation World Tour! 🐝🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZS1lja3ZRP — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 28, 2017

