Bella Thorne Flaunts Massive Red ‘Buxom Lips’ — Did She Get Injections?

Whoa, Bella Thorne’s got an awfully plump pout! We’ve got her new pic where she’s rocking MASSIVE lips, making some fans wonder if she’s had injections.

Holy Kylie Jenner lips! Bella Thorne just debuted a HUGE pout in a Snapchat pic on July 27 and it rivals that of the 19-year-old reality star’s famed kissers. She showed off a photo giving a big smooch towards the camera and her pucker is bigger than ever! It turns out she didn’t get injections but turned to a hot cosmetics brand that causes lips to inflate. “Rocking sexy Buxom plumped lips for summer,” she captioned the pic, showing off a bold dark pink color. Buxom had ingredients that act as a lip plumper, making for a sexy pout without having a trip to the dermatologist’s office.

The brand uses a mineral-infused formula that uses a combination of variety of vitamins, peptides, and oils to add volume to lips. It gives off a tingly sensation that makes your lips swell up a bit, and the Famous in Love star is clearly a big fan. It looks like she’s wearing their Barcelona color, which is a scarlet apple tone. It matches perfectly with the rowdy reddish-pink hair shade she’s been rocking lately. Click here for more pics of stars with luscious lips.

Bella loves keeping it real with her fans, from letting them in on when she got her nose pierced to her tattoo collection, so if she was going to get any work done she would probably be the first to admit it. The fact that she’s open about how she gets her massive pout through plumping lipstick is another great example of her sassy honesty about everything in her life. You be you Bella, and never change!

HollywoodLifers, have you tried using lip plumping products? Have they done the trick and gave you a bigger pout?