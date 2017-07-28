The relationship between Bella Thorne and Scott Disick continues to baffle us all, especially now that the young actress revealed in an interview that she plans to keep him around for a LONG time.

Bella Thorne, 19, is sticking by Scott Disick‘s side no matter what anyone else thinks about it. On Wednesday, July 26, she told Us Weekly that her friendship with Scott, 34, is legit and that she has zero intentions on calling it off any time soon. “We are [just friends],” she told the outlet at the iGoLive launch event. “I think we’ll be friends for a long time, honestly.” However, Bella remains adamant that she and Scott are not romantic in any way, shape or form. In fact, she dished that she is onto the next when it comes to love. “I do have someone that I’m starting to see,” she gushed, but unfortunately stayed mum on the details of her new boo.

This isn’t the first time that Bella has opened up about her relationship with Scott. Shortly after they were spotted getting handsy with one another in Cannes, France, Bella told reporters that his lifestyle was too “hardcore” for her. “Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up… I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave,'” she told Complex in June. “I love to go out and have fun, I love to f–king dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”

Despite Scott’s “hardcore” lifestyle, he and Bella have continued to hang out all throughout the summer of 2017. What started in Cannes, France in May continued with Facetime sessions, hand-holding in NYC, and even some hangout sessions in Scott’s very own backyard.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Bella and Scott’s friendship? Comment below, let us know!