Amal Clooney Steps Up To Calm ‘Protective’ & ‘Frustrated’ George After Baby Pics Leak

George Clooney has been fuming ever since pics of his twins, which were ‘illegally’ taken, were published by a French magazine. Fortunately, his loving wife, Amal, has helped calm him down. Find out how, here!

George Clooney is “outraged” and feels “violated” after his family’s privacy was broken, but Amal has swooped in to save the day! “Fatherhood has brought out a new side of George that Amal has never seen before and she is proud that he is so fiercely protective over their twins. She finds him extra sexy when the masculine, protective side of him comes out. Amal has maintained her composure over the latest incident and has helped calm down her husband, who has been irate,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, a paparazzo took photos of the couple holding their twins in their backyard, and French magazine Voici published the pics on it’s cover on July 27. Now, the world has seen the couple’s twins — it’s a happy time for fans, but George immediately became outraged. “George feels absolutely furious and violated over the unauthorized photos of his family,” a source close to the Clooney family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after the pics were published. “He is determined to protect his babies and feels frustrated that his privacy has been infringed upon.”

Fortunately, Amal is a very sweet woman and she has since calmed George down. She loves that he’s so protective over their kids, but she’s helping him come to terms with what has happened. At this point, it is what it is. All they can do is bulk up security for the future.

