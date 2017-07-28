‘Love & Hip Hop’ star A1 Bentley just dropped a new single with his bros Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign, and Chris’ lines have us thinking he might just be missing Rihanna. Listen!

“Somethin for the ladies,” A1 Bentley, 30, tweeted, and yes, “Always” lives up to his description. With Chris Brown, 28, on the intro, chorus, and outro, and Ty Dolla $ign, 32, helping out on the second verse, it’s an easy winner. Listen to the new track, which dropped today, July 28, below!

Interestingly, Chris sings about a woman he can’t stop thinking about — he says the line “You’re always on my mind” about 150 times in this song. We can’t help but wonder if he had Rihanna, 29, in mind, and of course this wouldn’t be the first time he dropped a track about her. “Baby, you know/Girl, you’re always on my mind,” he continues. Hmm!

Meanwhile, A1 is one of the stars of the newly premiered 4th season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and we’ll get to see him work out (or not work out) his marriage issues with Lyrica Anderson, 28. You know there will be drama!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Always:”

You’re always on my mind

You’re always on my mind

Hitmaka

So you know now, you’re always on my I got Wi-Fi, got xans

Got that gas and some green

Girl invite your bitches we gon’ party all week

Know you got a man

Girl your secret’s safe with me

All my n*gg*s shooters so you know they don’t speak

Girl you know I’m tripping

Let me hit you with a hangover

Shake your ass and show your titties

You know why you came over

You can look in my eyes and tell

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this new track? Tell us if you love “Always!”