Zayn Malik has been laying low for about a year now, and in a raw July 26 interview, he tells us what he’s been up to. Watch Zayn open up about his anxiety, tease his next album and more!

Zayn Malik, 24, has battled anxiety throughout his career, and in a new interview with Vogue, he explained where the anxiety comes from at times. “I always feel like I’m trying to work through whatever certain issues are around certain subjects,” Zayn shared. “For me personally, it comes from a place of not ever wanting to come across as an over-arrogant person or a person that takes himself too seriously,” he added. You can watch the full interview above!

“I’m not a very outgoing social person, like in terms of a big group of people,” the “Pillowtalk” singer also revealed. We know that he loves nothing more than kicking back at home with his loving girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 22, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that!

The popstar also confirmed some amazing news: his second album is finally on the horizon! “We’re getting ready to put the second album out; people are going to start seeing me a bit more,” he said. Zayn has actually spoken about the record before, and it sounds absolutely amazing! “They always say the second album is difficult. But so far I’m really happy with this one. There are real signs of growth and development. Hopefully, as a human being, I’m growing too, in my knowledge and perception,” he told Sunday Times Style in March. Can’t wait!

As for Zayn’s latest thoughts about the album? “I’m excited for what people will think. I think it’s been a year since I properly showed my face and stuff,” he told Vogue. Uh, yeah, and we’ve missed you, Z!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Zayn has another album coming? Watch and tell us what you think of this new interview!