William Shatner, 86, Thrown Into Air While On Horse & Buggy Ride: Is He Ok?

OMG! This video is insane! William Shatner was competing in a horse and buggy race on July 26 when the horse pulling him threw him from the cart. Check out the shocking clip here and see how the 86-year-old star recovered.

Beloved actor William Shatner, 86, had a close call on July 26, when he was participating in a horse and buggy competition (yeah, that’s a thing) at the Mercer County Fair & Horse Show in Harrodsburg, KY. The Star Trek star’s horse got spooked by something and threw him from his cart into the air during the competition! Look at the video of William being bucked from the buggy below and tell us that isn’t totally freaky! Click here to see pics of William.

As the Boston Legal actor is coming around a corner, the horse springs up on its back legs for no apparent reason. Williams’s cart (known in the racing world as a sulky) flipped over and the actor planted right on the ground. Thankfully, both Will and his crazy horse survived the event uninjured and didn’t need any medical attention, sources at the event told TMZ. Hilariously, even though William had taken a serious tumble, he and the steed took 1st place in the amateur level! Hey, it’s William Shatner, what did you expect?

Of course, the incident could have ended horribly — but, because the icon was totally fine, fans will be able to see the hilarity in the situation. William is also the very first to laugh at himself, so we’re sure he was immediately making jokes about the incident the second he got to his feet. We really hope this event doesn’t stop him from competing again. As we all know, you gotta get back on that horse!

