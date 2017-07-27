4 Clues That Hint We’ll See Rhaegar Targaryen In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7

Rhaegar Targaryen, a.k.a. Jon Snow’s dad, is one of the major ‘Game of Thrones’ characters we have yet to see on the show. But could he show up in season 7? These hints definitely point in that direction!

Rhaegar Targaryen is a big Game of Thrones mystery. He’s been talked about a lot on the Game of Thrones, but he has yet to be seen on the show. Well, that might change in season 7. With the reveal that Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, fans are hoping that they’ll see Daenerys’ eldest brother make his grand entrance in flashbacks. Here are some clues that have us thinking we’ll be seeing him soon.

*We know who Jon Snow’s parents are now. After years of speculation and theories, the show finally confirmed that Jon Snow is the son of Rhaegar and Lyanna in season 6. Lyanna was seen in a flashback with a young Ned, but Rhaegar was nowhere to be found. There are a lot of theories about what went down with Rhaegar and Lyanna. The decades-old rumor is that Rhaegar kidnapped Lyanna, since he was married to Elia Martell at the time and she was betrothed to Robert Baratheon. However, many people believe that Rhaegar and Lyanna fell in love and ran away together. What better way to put the rumors to rest than to feature a flashback! We need to see them in the flesh!

*Devin Oliver’s cryptic Instagram message. Back in Sept. 2016, the I See Stars singer posted a very cryptic note that had every single Game of Thrones fan freaking out. “I may or may not have made an appearance in Game Of Thrones season 7,” he captioned a photo of himself. He looks exactly like we pictured Rhaegar would look — platinum blonde hair, muscular, chiseled jawline. Plus, he can sing! Rhaegar loved to sing. While Devin could have just been messing with fans, HBO never said anything about his comments. Soooooo… do with that what you will.

*The show has been foreshadowing a Rhaegar appearance for years. Rhaegar’s name has come up a number of times over the years on Game of Thrones. The first time he was brought up was in season 1 when Robert and Ned were talking. While Robert believed that Rhaegar kidnapped and raped Lyanna, other people saw their relationship differently. When Oberyn Martell was talking about his sister, Elia Martell, he told Tyrion in season 4, “Beautiful, noble Rhaegar Targaryen left her for another woman. That started a war, and the war ended right here when your father’s army took the city.” In season 5, Littlefinger spoke to Sansa about Lyanna and Rhaegar in the Winterfell crypt. “The last two riders were Barristan Selmy and Rhaegar Targaryen,” Littlefinger said, talking about the Tourney of Harrenhal. “When Rhaegar won, everyone cheered for their prince. When Rhaegar won everyone cheered for their prince until he rode right past his wife, Elia Martell, and all the smiles died. I’ve never seen so many people so quiet. He rode past his wife and lay a crown of winter roses in Lyanna’s lap, blue with frost. How many tens of thousands had to die because Rhaegar chose your aunt?” We’ve had all this talk, now it’s time to see some action.

*The *timing* Bran’s time traveling. In season 6, Bran traveled back in time to the Tower of Joy, and that’s how we learned the truth about Jon Snow. Season 7 yet has to feature Bran time-traveling. With his knowledge that Lyanna had a secret child, you know Bran wants answers. What better to way to get them than to travel back in time to a scene featuring Rhaegar and Lyanna? Let’s make it happen, people!

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

