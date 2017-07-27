‘Big Brother’ Live Eviction Recap: Did Jess & Cody’s Master Get Josh Out?

#Jody was back on top this week on ‘Big Brother’ and put up Ramses as a pawn to get Josh out — but did Paul convince the house otherwise? WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

During this week’s of Big Brother, Cody and Jessica worked to convince the house to send home Josh — he has been on them since day one. However, Alex and Paul were working all week to get the house to flip. After Jess told Kevin that she took the temptation, he wanted to repay her by informing her the entire house was flipping and sending Ramses out.

So, did Ramses go? He sure did. Only Mark, Elena and Cody stuck with the plan to get out Josh. Yes, even Kevin flipped, and he knows Jess’ secret, so maybe he’s got a plan? Regardless, the plan to send Ramses home made more sense — he was an actual threat in the house, and Josh is just a loose canon who can’t compete. Meanwhile, Jess and Cody just realized that the entire house is against them.

Unfortunately, Cody did not win the memory wall HOH competition. Luckily, it didn’t really matter if they were put up. Since she accepted the temptation, she could halt an entire eviction. So if somehow the house worked to get them both up next to each other, she could eliminate it entirely. And with Paul winning HOH, you would think that would be a life saver for the showmance.

However, right after Paul won, Jess announced to the house that she was thrilled she and Cody were now safe for a few weeks, thanks to America. Paul’s face was incredible. We can’t wait to see how that will shake things up; the best part was the final moments of the episode where we got to “spy” on the houseguests; Paul said he knew Ramses had the $25,000 reward, and that was part of the reason he sent him out, not to get back at Cody and Jess. He was obviously lying, but it’s also pretty entertaining that it’s Kevin who actually has the $25K and no one knows.

