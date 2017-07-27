‘Big Brother’ Live Eviction Recap: Did Jess & Cody’s Master Get Josh Out?

Jessica Cody Big Brother
Image Courtesy of CBS
BIG BROTHER today announced this season's new twist, "Summer of Temptation," where the Houseguests will be challenged like never before as they embark on a season of tempting offers that could give them money, power and safety in the game. But, they will need to be careful, because for every temptation taken, there will be a consequence to face. This season's house reflects the temptation twist with words like Money and Revenge hanging on the wall, constantly reminding the Houseguests that the game never stops. The summer reality hit debuts with a two-night premiere event, Wednesday, June 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursday, June 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ÃÂ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

#Jody was back on top this week on ‘Big Brother’ and put up Ramses as a pawn to get Josh out — but did Paul convince the house otherwise? WARNING: Spoiler ahead!

During this week’s episode of Big BrotherCody and Jessica worked to convince the house to send home Josh — he has been on them since day one. However, Alex and Paul were working all week to get the cast to flip. However, after Jess decided to tell Kevin that she took the temptation, he wanted to repay her by informing her the entire house was flipping and sending Ramses out.

So, did Ramses go? He sure did. Only Mark, Elena and Cody stuck with the plan to get out Josh. Yes, even Kevin flipped, and he knows Jess’ secret (that she can just cancel out the next eviction), so maybe he’s got a plan? Regardless, the plan to send Ramses home made more sense — he was an actual threat in the house, and Josh is just a loose canon who can’t compete. Meanwhile, Jess and Cody just realized that the entire house is against them.

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed to see Ramses get evicted?