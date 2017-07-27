‘Big Brother’ Live Eviction Recap: Did Jess & Cody’s Master Get Josh Out?

#Jody was back on top this week on ‘Big Brother’ and put up Ramses as a pawn to get Josh out — but did Paul convince the house otherwise? WARNING: Spoiler ahead!

During this week’s episode of Big Brother, Cody and Jessica worked to convince the house to send home Josh — he has been on them since day one. However, Alex and Paul were working all week to get the cast to flip. However, after Jess decided to tell Kevin that she took the temptation, he wanted to repay her by informing her the entire house was flipping and sending Ramses out.

So, did Ramses go? He sure did. Only Mark, Elena and Cody stuck with the plan to get out Josh. Yes, even Kevin flipped, and he knows Jess’ secret (that she can just cancel out the next eviction), so maybe he’s got a plan? Regardless, the plan to send Ramses home made more sense — he was an actual threat in the house, and Josh is just a loose canon who can’t compete. Meanwhile, Jess and Cody just realized that the entire house is against them.

