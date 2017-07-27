Jessica Williams: 5 Things To Know About Star Of New Netflix Series ‘The Incredible Jessica James’

Who is Jessica Williams? Find out EVERYTHING you need to know about Netflix’s latest breakout star!

1.) Jessica Williams, 27, is a born and bred California girl. She was born on July 31, 1989 in Los Angeles, California where she graduated from Nathaniel Narbonne High School. Jessica was a huge part of the school’s drama department, which helped launch her career in the entertainment industry at a very young age. For college, Jessica attended the California State University in Long Beach. She now lives in Brooklyn, New York where she is pursuing her career in entertainment.

2.) As a teenager Jessica got her start on television as one of the stars of Nickelodeon’s Just For Kicks. The show premiered in January 2006 with 13 episodes in it’s first season. Sadly, the series wasn’t picked up for a second season by the children’s network. Jessica’s role was as Viva Atwood, the sportiest of the young group of girls on the show and best known for also being the tallest and the best at playing soccer.

3.) Jessica’s second big break came when she was brought onto The Daily Show as the youngest correspondent ever. Her debut on the show happened on January 11, 2012, and remained a correspondent for four years. Jessica’s last appearance on The Daily Show aired on June 30, 2016 after she signed a deal to create her own series on Comedy Central. Sadly, it was later revealed that Comedy Central wouldn’t be moving forward with her new project.

4.) Jessica is 6′ tall. Yes, really! “I think when you’re a tall girl, you feel a little bit like an outcast,” Jessica told Vogue in an interview that went live on July 26. “You have to go to the back of the photo. You’re taller than all the boys. I know I felt more like an outsider. And then as I got older I just got used to it. I got like: I don’t date under 6 feet. That’s my policy.”

5.) She is not-so-secret BFF’s with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. Jessica and J.K. met while chatting each other up on Twitter, and then later evolved their friendship into a few in-person hang outs. Jessica even refers to the iconic author as “JoJo”, which she did while talking about their relationship during an interview on Stephen Colbert‘s late night show. Check it out:

