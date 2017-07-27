Lamar Odom Wrapped His Arms Around Blac Chyna & Eyed Her Cleavage In Flirty Reunion

Blac Chyna and Lamar Odom both went through traumatic breakups with Kardashians. Apparently that bonded them, because they were inseparable at a launch party on July 26.

Whoa! We were shocked when we saw that Blac Chyna, 29, and Lamar Odom, 37, hung out at the iGo app launch party in Beverly Hills on July 26. Blac went through a traumatic split from Rob Kardashian this year and Lamar and Khloe Kardashian finalized their divorce after he overdosed in Nevada. Though they’re both Kardashian exes, they weren’t involved with the family at the same time, so it seemed weird that they would cozy up at the event. On July 27, an eyewitness at the event told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY just how close they got! See more pics of their outing, here.

“Chyna and Lamar made a beeline for each other as soon as they were able to get away from their handlers,” said the insider. “They were all smiles as Lamar wrapped his arms around her and pulled her close. They definitely had chemistry. He leaned in close and whispered in her ear for a few moments before they posed together for photos.” Oh my!

The witness seemed to think that Lamar and Blac were more than acquaintances with a similar dating history. As a matter of fact, they thought LamLam has a little crush on his old friend’s ex. “Lamar looked enamored with Blac and couldn’t stop checking out her revealing cleavage,” said the source. That’s hard to avoid — Blac was desperately trying to avoid a nip slip all night! “They looked to be really close and comfortable with each other.” Perhaps they simply understand the pressure of being in such a famous family and that helped them bond. Either way, we’re glad they had fun!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Lamar and Blac would make a good couple? Let us know!