Tyler Jarrell, 18, Identified As Ohio State Fair Tragedy Victim Who Died Days After Enlisting In Marines

Tyler Jarrell has been identified as the victim tragically killed when a ride at the Ohio State Fair broke in mid-air on July 26. Tyler was just 18 years old, and had enlisted in the marines one week ago.

What was supposed to be a fun day at the Ohio State Fair turned into tragedy when the popular Fireball coaster fell apart in mid-air, causing people riding the coaster to fall to the ground. Tyler Jarrell was identified as the 18-year-old man killed in the horrific accident. It’s unclear what Tyler’s official cause of death was. Footage of the incident is horrific. Something malfunctions with the coaster, which spins riders around in midair, just as their car reaches the highest point of the ride. Tyler, who lived in Columbus, Ohio, was entering his senior year at Franklin Heights High School in the fall. He enlisted in the marines the week before his death.

The marines confirmed that Tyler was going to begin basic training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island, South Carolina, in June 2018. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Poolee Tyler Jarrell’s family and all of those affected by his loss,” the statement said. “The Marines here are greatly saddened by this tragedy. We are truly proud to have known him as one of the brave few willing to step up and serve his country in the United States Marine Corps.”

“The loss of a student, at any age, is a tragic event,” Superintendent Bill Wise of the South-Western City School District said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We extend our deepest sympathy and most heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, friends, and classmates of Tyler.”

Officials in Columbus released the identity of six of the seven injured victims in the accident: Tamika Dunlap, 36, Russell Franks, 42, Keziah Lewis, 19, Jacob Andrews, 22, Jennifer Lambert, 18, and Abdihakim Hussein, 19. The other victim was a 14-year-old boy whose family did not want his identity released.

The deadly accident occurred around 7:00pm on the 26th. People begin falling to the ground when the ride broke down as bystanders look on horrified, and some seats break off from the coaster with people still strapped in. The seven other people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital with various, serious injuries. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said that two of the victims are in critical condition, and Grant Medical Center in Columbus said that one of their patients was in critical condition, as well. Fairgoer Rhonda Burgess’ son witnessed the crash while standing in line to ride next. “The ride had five riders per cart,” she told local news. “This piece snapped off and the riders came out of the cart. At least two [people] flew threw the air at least 20 feet before landing on their backs on the concrete.” We have footage of the accident, but be warned: this may be disturbing for some viewers.

