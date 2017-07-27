Venus Williams: Listen To Terrifying 911 Call After Deadly Car Crash

When Venus Williams and Jerome Barson’s cars collided on June 9 in Florida, one unfortunate eyewitness was forced to describe the bloody scene to a 911 dispatcher. The audio is absolutely chilling!

The aftermath of Venus Williams‘ car crash is described as a living nightmare. On June 9, when the tennis superstar hit 78-year old Jerome Barson in the middle of a Florida intersection, one woman immediately called 911 to request an ambulance. In this haunting dispatcher call, you can hear the unnamed eyewitness’ voice shake with utter fear and anxiety while revealing the specifics of the accident. “One lady is walking out of her car, the other two people are still in the car, they’re elderly,” she says. “There’s no fire but there’s smoke from the airbags. One of the people in this accident are one of the Williams sisters.”

The eyewitness claims she saw the whole collision happen, and was quickly able to label Venus as the person “at fault.” The woman then hangs up and a second eyewitness 911 tape begins playing — listen below! This time a man is speaking. He says the paramedics are needed and describes Jerome’s injuries, bleeding from his arm and leg. He also says that Venus is able to walk but the elderly couple haven’t gotten out of the car. It was revealed roughly two weeks later that Jerome died in the hospital from said injuries with wife Linda by his side.

Even though Venus is at fault, we can’t help but feel sorry for her. She broke down at a Wimbeldon press event when a reporter asked about the car crash. “There are no words to describe, like, how devastating and, yeah,” she said as tears started to well up in her eyes. “Yeah, I am completely speechless. It’s just — yeah, I mean, I’m just…” The Davis Cup winner was far too emotional to finish her answer and walked away.

