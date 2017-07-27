Tyga Gushes About Co-Parenting With Blac Chyna After Rob Kardashian Drama — ‘It’s Cool’

While Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna are still learning how to get along, Blac & her 1st baby daddy, Tyga, are apparently pros at co-parenting their son! Tyga even told HL exclusively that the 2 are in a great place!

Before there was Rob Kardashian, 30, there was Tyga, 27. And while both have children with Blac Chyna, 29, only ONE has learned how to successfully co-parent with the model. Since Chyna currently has a restraining order against Rob, it’s clearly not him. Tyga and Chyna share one son together, King Cairo, 4, and according to the rapper himself, he and his former GF get along just fine. On the other hand, Rob and Chyna share a daughter together, Dream Kardashian, 7 months, and they still have major drama between the two of them — especially after Rob vengefully leaked nude photos of his ex. Looks like Rob could learn a thing or two from Tyga!

Catching up with Tyga at the iGo.Live launch event in Beverly Hills on July 26, the artist told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he loves being a dad to little King, and that co-parenting isn’t as hard as it may seem. “He’s doing well,” Tyga told us when asked how King’s doing. “That’s my little homie. It’s great being a father to him.” And co-parenting with Chyna? “Nah [it’s not difficult,]” he dished. “We make it work. It’s cool.” Good to hear! We love how we’re constantly seeing King with either Chyna or Tyga, as they both seem to get relatively equal time with him.

In the past, Tyga has treated his little man to trips to Disneyland, Legoland, and even had him star alongside him in his new music video “Flossin,” which is pretty adorable! Click here to see pics of Tyga and King in “Flossin.” And while King is clearly Tyga’s first love, he’s also super passionate about his music. “It’s amazing, man,” the star gushed when asked what it’s like to perform overseas for fans who love his work. “I get hyped when I go to these different venues and I get to rock out in front of people who really f*ck with my music.”

Meanwhile, it’s looking like there’s zero chance that Rob and Chyna will reconcile after all that’s gone down between them. After their messy split back in December 2016, and Rob’s social media tirade on July 5, Chyna revealed to People mag that she’s done with him — at least in the romantic sense. “I’m glad I’m relieved of [Rob], but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way?” she said of him exposing her naked photos online. “I feel like God does certain things — not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength… I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Tyga and Chyna seem to co-parent so easily together? Do you think her relationship with Rob will ever get to that point?