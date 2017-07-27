18 Photos Of Your Favorite TV Stars Getting Back To Work For Fall

August is almost here , which means your favorite TV stars are back to work on the sets of their shows — and we’ve gathered up some adorable BTS photos.

It’s always so sad to say goodbye to our favorite shows — but the feeling of excitement when they start shooting again makes it so worth the wait. Of course, the stars of This is Us have been posting like rapid fire since they began filming, including Sterling K. Brown, who is featured in multiple cast members’ snaps! We’ve seen him hugging Susan Kelechi Watson in one, taking selfies with Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore in another. And, thanks to Chris Sullivan, we got to see Chrissy Metz getting glam!

For the most part though, we’re looking at the photos of the first table reads on shows like Riverdale. While Luke Perry is not at the table, he is in another shot with Cole Sprouse, posted by Marisol Nichols, captioned “the boys.” From Scandal and Designated Survivor, to Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, we’ve got a first look at all the shows returning in the fall!

which show are you looking forward to the most this fall?