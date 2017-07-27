Trent Reznor Slams ‘A**hole’ Ashton Kutcher: What Set Off The Nine Inch Nails Front Man

The latest celebrity beef is between…Trent Reznor and Ashton Kutcher? The Nine Inch Nails frontman randomly insulted the actor, who he doesn’t know, in a new interview. What’s got Trent calling Ashton an ‘a**hole’?

Rock legend Trent Reznor, 52, opened up in a new interview about his involvement with the tech industry, specifically his endorsement of companies like Beats and Apple. The Nine Inch Nails frontman said he’s not too happy that he’s seen as someone that bridges music and tech; people cite the fact that Nine Inch Nails adapted early on to the concept of online streaming and subscription services. He rejected the idea that celebrities should be seen as tech champions because of their celebrity status. Trent thinks all credit should go to actual tech people! He used Ashton Kutcher, 39, as an example of a celebrity who he believes is getting too much credit for his tech endorsements. Ashton’s a venture capitalist who’s invested in major corporations like Skype, Airbnb and Foursquare. Trent had some choice words to share:

“My experience with Beats Music and then at Apple largely was dismissed from outside, maybe justifiably, as here’s another celebrity moron holding up a phone and expecting some sort of credit. That kind of situation, which mine isn’t, would be insulting to the people that actually are doing the important jobs,” the Trent told Vulture. “And I don’t want to hear about ‘Ashton Kutcher’s a f–king tech genius.’ I don’t give a s–t about that. He seems like an a–hole.

“I don’t know where that rage just came from,” he added after the insult. “But all I can say is that I’ve learned a hell of a lot from working at Beats and Apple … Being in that world has made me realize the true value of being an artist. The economics of music aren’t what they should be, and the culture isn’t giving the arts its fair due, but humans are always going to respond to emotion and storytelling. I believe that as much as I ever did. More, even.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Ashton’s rep for comment.

