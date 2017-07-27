‘Titanic’ Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet & Billy Zane Have Epic Reunion At Gala

‘Titanic’ is coming up on its 20th anniversary and the film’s cast is as tight as ever! Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane took an adorable pic at a charity gala on July 26 and the snap is giving us all the feels!

Titanic may now be 20 years old, but we will “never let go” of how much we love the epic tale. That’s why we totally freaked out when Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane reunited at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation St. Tropez Gala in France on July 26 in a pic that will have our hearts going on for the next 20 years! The pic, which Billy — who played the most hated man in cinema history when he attempted to keep Rose (Kate) and Jack (Leo) apart in the blockbuster — was the one to post the photo to Instagram.

“Gangs back together,” he captioned the shot. “Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure. @katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn.” Okay, Billy. We think we can partially forgive you for what you did to our fave couple of all time now that you’ve gifted us with this gem. Partially. Now, if we could have just snagged the private dinner in New York City with Kate and Leo that was up on the auction block at the event, our lives would be complete!

The event was chaired by a ton of A-listers who are all devoted to environmental causes, including Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hanks, Jared Leto, Penélope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Tobey Maguire and Uma Thurman. The foundation raised more than $45 million at last year’s gala — so, roughly as much as one Heart of the Ocean probably costs. We will definitely be seeing this pic every night in our dreams for a while!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this adorable Titanic cast reunion? Let us know below!