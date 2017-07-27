‘Teen Wolf’ EP Teases ‘Multiple’ Villains In Final Episodes, Gives Stydia Update & More

The season 6B premiere of ‘Teen Wolf’ is only a few short days away! HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with creator/EP Jeff Davis about everything concerning the final 10 episodes at San Diego Comic-Con! Spoilers ahead!

The last 10 episodes of Teen Wolf are going to be EPIC. All of our fan faves like Dylan O’Brien, 25, Tyler Hoechlin, 29, and Colton Haynes, 29, are returning for one final adventure, there will be some hot hookups, and there’s one last big bad(s) to take down before we say goodbye. HollywoodLife.com chatted EXCLUSIVELY with the show’s creator/EP Jeff Davis at SDCC about what’s ahead, and you better brace yourselves. When asked about who the villain is this season, Jeff spilled: “There are multiple. There’s always a mysterious creature lurking in the shadows, and you’ll see how it ties into the greater theme of the season, which is fear. Scott and the others becoming pariahs and outsiders, but it’s also a season of new hunters. It’s sort of the rise of new hunters, played by some new actors, teenagers in high school and our guidance counselor played by Sibongile Mlambo.”

After the season 6B trailer was released, fans went wild over a Scott and Malia shower scene. We asked Jeff why he decided to make Scalia happen. “That sort of came out of lots of discussions in the writers’ room,” he told us. “We started testing out the waters on that and saying to ourselves, it’s the last season, what relationships haven’t we tried?” He added, “I hope people like it because it’s really life. People find each other in the strangest ways and sometimes it comes out of friendships for.”

While the pairing may cause a little awkwardness with Stiles, who dated Malia first, he’s moved on with Lydia. With Stiles off at an FBI internship in season 6B, are Stiles and Lydia still a thing? “Yeah,” Jeff said. “Oh, very much a thing. Yeah. Stay tuned.” (Cue all the heart emojis!)

As for Derek and Jackson, Jeff revealed that they “both come back for a reason.” We can’t wait to see what Jeff has in store for us! But it won’t all be good times. He did note that there would be “one or two” deaths in the final episodes! Teen Wolf season 6B premieres Sunday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

