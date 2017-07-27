Taylor Swift Introduces Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds To Her New Man On Epic Double Date

ALERT! There’s been a Taylor Swift spotting! The private singer introduced Joe Alwyn to her good friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in Rhode Island! Then, Tay and Joe hit the gym together in matching outfits!

Taylor Swift, 27, and Joe Alwyn, 26, have been spending some QT in Rhode Island — where she owns a home — over the past few days! And, Tay made her new relationship official by introducing Joe to her friends, Blake Lively, 29, and Ryan Reynolds, 40, according to E! News! After their double date, the couple — who’s been laying low — headed to her New York City apartment on July 22. Once they touched down in the city, Tay and Joe headed to the gym together. The singer and the actor dressed in all-black, matching workout gear, while they attempted to conceal their faces from a bevy of paparazzi.

Tay and Joe’s gym outing was the first time the new couple have been spotted together since June 1, when they boarded a private plane out of his native, UK. However, lucky for you guys, this was the second time we’ve seen Tay this week! The singer was photographed leaving her NYC digs alone on July 23; the first time she was spotted in seven weeks. As you know, Tay has been staying far away from the spotlight while her new relationship continues to blossom. And, although we were treated to new snaps of the singer, don’t get used to seeing her out and about. “She is keeping a very low profile and plans on staying that way as long as she can,” a source told E!. “She is in a happy place, even though she seems like she is hiding. She is taking care of her body and is really healthy.”

After being slammed after her tumultuous splits from Calvin Harris, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 36, as well as her feud with Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, Tay is reportedly going about her life in a different way, now. She’s working with her team and security to make sure her life is very private moving forward, as reported by the site. “When she’s ready, she’ll talk about it,” the source said, adding, “Don’t expect this to play out like her other relationships.” Tay is all business when it comes to her new man!

As for the current status of Tay and Joe’s romance? — “Joe and Taylor are doing great,” the insider revealed. “He is different than the other guys she has dated. He is very low-key and just a chill guy overall. They get along great and really got to know each other other over the past few months.” Awe!

Taylor and Joe have reportedly been dating in secret since May 2017. The pair were first spotted together, attending a Kings Of Leon concert last Oct. 2016 with a group of friends, and then at Joe’s film debut, Bill Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in LA, that Nov. And, while reports have been swirling that their romance is getting serious, Tay and Joe have yet to confirm their relationship. However, the proof is in the pics! And, we’re totally shipping these two!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joe and Taylor will make their romance red carpet official this year?