Would You Try ‘Tantouring’? — How To Contour Your Face With Self-Tanner

Semi-permanent makeup is trending thanks to the popularity of eyelash extensions and microblading. Now, ‘tantouring’ is a thing. Find out how to do it below!

Cocoa Brown is a tanning company loved by Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and a bunch of other celebs. The founder, beauty guru Marissa Carter, is breaking down how to tantour your face below. The genius thing is that because it’s done with self-tanner, like you would apply to your body, it lasts a lot longer than makeup. Even if you wash your face, the tan will last up to a week! So less maintenance overall and perfect if you’re hitting the beach or pool this summer!

Marissa’s how to:

“1. Apply Cocoa Brown Gentle Bronze Gradual Tanning Moisturizer as a base (This will give the skin a gentle glow and radiant base).

2. Apply Cocoa Brown 1 Hour Tan Mousse Dark to forehead with a stippling foundation brush.

3. With an angled contouring brush, apply Cocoa Brown 1 Hour Tan Mouse Dark, under your cheekbone from ear to mid cheek and blend with fingers for an even glow. A little bit of tan under the tip of nose and down the sides will make the nose look smaller.

4. Blend! Just like contouring, tantouring is all about blending. While, it may look hard when first applied, continue to blend for an even glow.”

I like to apply self tanner at night and then sleep in it. When you wash your face in the morning, you’ll have a perfect contour!

HollywoodLifers, are you interested in tantouring? Would you contour your face with self-tanner?