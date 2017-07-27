Simone Biles Has Her Wisdom Teeth Taken Out & She’s Officially 2017’s ‘David After The Dentist’

Whoops! Simone Biles got a little crazy after having her wisdom teeth removed, and thankfully her friends and family were there to catch it ALL on video. You HAVE to see this!

Simone Biles, 20, isn’t shying away from one very embarrassing moment. The gold medal winning Olympic gymnast recently had her wisdom teeth removed, which anyone who has also had done knows is not very fun. Simone was very open about the procedure on social media, and after it was over she shared with fans that she even had some “video” to share with them. In the video, which she posted shortly after, we see Simone in the recovery chair dealing some pretty hilarious effects from her anesthesia. Could she go viral?!

At first Simone seems to be singing, but we can’t make out what she’s saying due to the cotton balls in her mouth. Whoever is filming her can’t stop giggling, especially when Simone goes from swaying back and forth to pretending to drive. WTF? Simone holds her hand up and moves an imaginary wheel back and forth as her body moves from side to side, and then she pauses and pretends to honk the horn. She does this again and then collapses back into the recovery chair, appearing to pass out as her friends and family can’t stop laughing. We’re not sure where Simone thought she was going, but we hope she got there safely!

