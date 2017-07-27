Rob Kardashian ‘Head Is Spinning’ Over Blac Chyna & Lamar Odom Flirting — He’s Freaked

Too close for comfort? Rob Kardashian’s ‘head is spinning’ after hearing how close ex-fiancée Blac Chyna and Lamar Odom got at a launch party, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Lamar Odom, 37, and Blac Chyna, 29, got touchy feely at a launch party on July 26. Rob Kardashian, 30-year old, like all of us, just doesn't know what to think anymore. "He's a very emotional guy — seeing Lamar with his ex is like a knife in the heart," a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. "Rob can be very paranoid at times and this has got his head spinning out of control. He's imagining all the things they're talking about and plotting behind his back."

Los Angeles Lakers baller really do something shady like that to Rob — AKA his former brother-in-law? It’s not looking good after the way he “wrapped his arms” around the bootylicious brunette Khloe Kardashian. Would the formerballer really do something shady like that to Rob — AKA his former brother-in-law? It’s not looking good after the way he “wrapped his arms” around the bootylicious brunette at the iGo app bash . Now, the Arthur George sock designer is “convinced that Chyna is going to let Lamar on her side and find a way to use him to her advantage in the custody case. Lamar has seen Rob at his very worst. He has a lot of dirt on Rob.” The guys used to be best friends and even lived under the same roof when the athlete was married to

And speaking of KoKo, what does she think about Lamar and Chyna’s flirting ? The Good American designer has actually taken a relax approach and is trying to calm her brother down. “Khloe’s promised Rob that Lamar would never screw him over like that,” adds our source. “She still believes that he’s a good person. Yes, he put her through hell but that doesn’t mean he’ll do the same to Rob.” Right now the reality star is doing her best to keep Rob from spiraling.

