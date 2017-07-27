Rihanna ‘Feels Sexy’ In Her Curvy Body: If Hassan ‘Can’t Handle Her,’ He Can Keep Walking

The internet’s shook over Rihanna’s curvier figure, and she knows that she looks incredible. Rihanna’s loving her curves, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY, and she’s only interested in a man who’ll worship them!

No doubt about it: Rihanna, 29, is looking thick as hell lately. She’s gorgeous, and the internet is raving over her curves. The Rihanna Navy even launched the hashtag #Thickanna to celebrate her amazing body! Rihanna totally agrees with their love, by the way. She’s feeling herself hard, and wants the men in her life to accept that. If boyfriend Hassan Jameel doesn’t like it, then he’s getting the boot!

“Rihanna is happy and feels sexy and more confident than ever with her new curves,” a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants a man who can handle her and is not intimidated by her femininity. She thinks she looks fabulous and is not going to change for anyone. She is definitely not going to change for a man. She wants a guy who can handle everything she brings to the table, and if Hassan or Drake can’t handle it then they can keep walking.”

Tell ’em, girl. It doesn’t seem like she needs to worry about Hassan reacting negatively over her new figure. Her boyfriend’s totally obsessed with her! He’s treating her “like a princess,” a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY, and she’s never been with such a sweet guy. The other men in her life are so jealous about her new relationship. Ex Chris Brown, 28, is so distraught that he’s apparently “keeping tabs” on her and her lover life. Though Rihanna and Hassan haven’t been dating for too long, they’re already talking marriage because they feel so strongly about each other. There’s no doubt that Hassan has seen all of the killer looks Rihanna’s been rocking at the various Valerian: City of a Thousand Planets premieres and drooling over each one.

