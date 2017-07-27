Are Prince William & Kate Middleton Fighting Over Having More Kids?: New Magazine Report

Looks like there’s palace tension! While Kate Middleton’s always wanted at least 3 kids, Prince William’s reportedly satisfied with 2. A new report even claims the duo’s fighting over the disagreement, and it’s NOT pretty!

While Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, can be a handful, Kate Middleton, 35, reportedly has her heart set on having at least one more child. Prince William, 35, however, is NOT up for that challenge — at least not yet. And according to Life & Style magazine, Kate and William’s disagreement on having more babies has been a major source of tension for the royal couple. So much so, that they reportedly let some of their fighting show in public while on their recent European Royal Tour. Click to see pics of the Royal Family on their summer 2017 tour.

“Tension has been simmering for some time,” an alleged royal insider told the publication. “It came to the surface under the pressure of a royal tour.” What reportedly started it all was when Kate was handed a stuffed animal designed to comfort newborns while in Warsaw, Poland on July 17. Kate thanked her gift-giver and said, “We will just have to have more babies.” However, a few hours later, she and William were photographed having an unusually tense exchange. “Coming from a family of three herself, [Kate] thinks it’s the perfect number,” the mag’s source explained. On the other hand though, “[William’s] quite happy with a boy and a girl.”

The source claims fatherhood has turned out to be harder than William thought. After all, George and Charlotte ARE active youngsters, as they’re “both at ages where they can’t sit still so they run around all over the place,” another insider said. “[William and Kate] are determined to be hands-on parents so there’s never a quiet moment.” Royal author Phil Dampier told Life & Style that he’s also heard talks of more babies has been a topic of tension for William and Kate.

“When I spoke to Kate at a reception about 18 months ago,” he dished. “She jokingly said, ‘If I got pregnant again now, I think William would be out the door!'” But while sources close to the Royals don’t think the pair will actually split, it does seem clear that William’s not down to have more kids anytime soon. “He just feels they have enough on their plates already,” the source added.

