Ohio State Fair Tragedy: Gov. John Kasich Demands All Rides Be Shut Down After Deadly Accident

With one person dead following the horrifying Fire Ball accident, Gov. John Kasich had no choice but to shut it all down. No rides will run at the Ohio State Fair until authorities are sure they are completely safe.

With confusion and chaos still surrounding the July 26 accident that killed one innocent person, Oho Gov. John Kasich, 65, stepped up to make sure no one would be hurt at the Ohio State Fair. “I am terribly saddened by this accident, the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair,” he said in an official statement, released hours after the incident, per Fox News. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigations into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

It’s obvious that John was just as horrified as anyone else when he heard that an 18-year-old rider was dead after the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned. The terrifying event was actually captured on video, and it’s chilling to watch (be warned. It’s a bit graphic.) Just as the ride swoops down, it seems one of the Fire Ball’s carts clips a gate, causing it to detach from the rest of the ride. The man who was killed was one of the several flung from the ride when it malfunctioned, according to Fox News, and two of the seven people injured remain in critical condition as of July 27. Click here to see pictures of the horrifying incident.

The cause of the accident remains unclear at the moment, but supposedly the Fire Ball had been properly checked before this fatal event. “It’s been looked at about three or four times over the course of two days,” Michael Vartorella, chief inspector for amusement ride safety for the state Department of Agriculture, told NBC News. “We take this job very serious, and when we have a tragedy like this it hits everybody, it hits us really hard. …My children, my grandchildren ride this equipment. Our guys do not rush through this stuff. We look at it, we take care of it, and we pretend it’s our own. This ride was inspected at a couple of different stages, and it was signed off today.”

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

“It’s a very tough day. It’s a very tough night for the people of our state because of the loss of our citizens,” Gov. Kasich said in a press conference held after the accident. “We will get to the bottom of this. We will investigate it. There will be complete transparency. Make no mistake about it, it is a very, very sad night for all of us.”

Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families during this heartbreaking time.