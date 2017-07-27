North West Begging Mommy Kim Kardashian For A Little Sister — Excited About Growing Family

Kim Kardashian grew up with a household of sisters and now her daughter North wants the same thing! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the little one wants a baby sister of her very own.

There’s nothing like sisterhood and Kim Kardashian, 36, knows that with four of her very own. She’s the middle of the three Kardashian sisters and has two half-siblings with Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19. Now Kim’s four-year-old daughter North wants a sister of her own and hopefully the surrogate that she and hubby Kanye West, 40, hired will end up having a baby girl. “North loves being a big sister to Saint and can’t wait for another sibling. North has been begging her mom for another sister since before Saint was born and is hoping that the surrogate provides just that, a baby sister,” a Calabasas insider tells HolllywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kim has been extra careful explaining to young North the miracle of birth and their special plans to grow their family. Kim and Kanye even gave a special name to the surrogate mommy calling her their ‘Angel Carrier,’ which makes things easier for North to understand. It is all new experience for super excited North who can’t wait to meet the new addition to the West family,” our source adds. Click here for pics of North West’s cutest moments.

The reality star has always wanted a big family just like the one she grew up in, but since her two pregnancies were both high risk it’s too dangerous for her to have another baby naturally. The couple paid $113,000 to hire a surrogate to give them their next bundle of joy. Fingers crossed for Northie that the baby is the little sis she’s hoping for. She’s already best buddies with cousin Penelope Disick, five, but there’s no cooler feeling than the bond of sisterhood.

