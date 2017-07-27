Nina Agdal Gets Naked In Bed For Insanely Sexy Pic — Tempting Leonardo DiCaprio?

So hot! Blonde bombshell Nina Agdal just shared her steamiest pic to date! Could her all-nude new post be intended for her ex Leonardo DiCaprio?!

Let’s say you’re waiting for food to be delivered and you’re absolutely starving! What do you do? You could start snacking, but that completely robs you of your appetite for the fresh food headed your way! How about taking a page out of Nina Agdal‘s book and distracting yourself by taking some jaw-dropping nude pics to pass the time? That’s right! The 25-year-old supermodel just posted a gorgeous black-and-white photo of herself with the caption: “Waiting for my pizza.” And, of course, she used the beloved pizza emoji to cover up one of her nipples!

Could this new incredible pic be an attempt to catch her ex Leonardo DiCaprio‘s eye? How could it not, right?! In May, Nina and the 42-year-old Oscar-winner parted ways after a year together. “They broke up a few days ago but they remain friends,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on May 18, before adding, “It was amicable.” This was especially heartbreaking because, after all the white-hot blondes that Leonardo has let get away, we were hoping this one could go the distance! Take a peek at more images of the stunning cover girl right here!

Since breaking things off with Leo, Nina has reportedly been getting “serious” with Kristie Brinkley‘s handsome son Jack Brinkley-Cook, 22! The new couple has supposedly been locking lips all over the New York area, according to Page Six. However, a conflicting claim says their relationshp could be nothing more than a steamy summer fling! Let’s face it: how can anyone possibly measure up after getting romantic with Leo!? Let’s hope this unbelievably sexy photo reopens the lines of communication between Nina and her hunky ex!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this sexy pic as much as we are?! Let us know!