Miranda Lambert Wrote A Hit Song The Day Divorce News Broke: I Wanted To ‘Feel It All’

In a tell-all new interview, Miranda Lambert reveals she hit the studio immediately after news broke that she and Blake Shelton were divorcing — and she recorded one of her most vulnerable songs yet during the session.

Miranda Lambert captivated country music fans more than ever before with her vulnerable 2016 hit “Vice.” Now, she’s revealing why she was able to channel so much emotion into the song– she wrote it on the very same day it was revealed she and Blake Shelton, 40, were ending their marriage in 2015! In a new interview with Billboard, Miranda’s co-writer on the track, Shane McAnally, explains: “It was like a Band-Aid ripping off. Sometimes you can just tell that people are ready to let off some steam.” The song isn’t about her relationship with Blake directly, but it does tell the story of someone giving into their vices, which many took to be her confession that she might be to blame for the shocking split.

“I walked in [to the studio] with guns blazing,” Miranda admits. “I just knew one thing: I didn’t want a breakup record. I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all.’ I was ready to have the days where I can’t even stand up and the days where I’m celebrating.” Of course, her 2016 album, The Weight Of These Wings, has plenty of breakup songs, but it’s much more about a woman finding her independence and living freely. There’s a few tracks about a new romance, too, which were likely inspired by Miranda’s new boyfriend, Anderson East. She started dating the singer at the end of 2015, and they confirmed the relationship on New Year’s Day.

Blake dropped his post-divorce album, If I’m Honest, just six months before Miranda’s release, and while he made headlines for the dozens of interviews he did at that time, Miranda opted not to do any press when her time came. “I just didn’t need to talk about the record,” she says. “If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there. There’s no mystery anymore — take from it what you will.”

