Miranda Lambert Admits She Felt Stifled Living In ‘Small Town’ Oklahoma With Blake Shelton

Two years after her divorce from Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert reveals how restricted she felt while living in Oklahoma with her ex. Find out how things are different now that she’s in Nashville full-time!

Following her divorce from Blake Shelton, 40, in July 2015, Miranda Lambert, 33, packed her bags and bought a new home just outside of Nashville — and she says it’s drastically changed her lifestyle. With Blake, Miranda lived in a “small town in Oklahoma,” and she’s opening up about how the setting made her feel very stifled. “I remember I had to write a song for a Dodge RAM commercial. It was hard,” she tells Billboard. “I barely got it out and I was like, ‘Man, I need some fuel. I have to go fall in love with it again.’ So Nashville does that for me.” Back in Tennessee, the creative juices are flowing, and Miranda says she spends her time “going out to bars and hanging out, and then having nights with girls writing songs on my porch and going to see shows.”

Blake was born and raised in Oklahoma, so it made sense for the exes to make the midwestern state their home base, but clearly, it just wasn’t right for the “Vice” singer. However, Blake’s current girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, 47, seems to have acclimated to the area much differently — despite being a California girl, she spends a lot of time in Oklahoma with Blake, and has even brought her three sons out to the ranch on more than one occasion. Gwen happened to be going through a divorce (from Gavin Rossdale) at the same exact time Blake was, and they bonded over it while working on The Voice in the fall of 2015. The superstars have been hot and heavy ever since!

Meanwhile, Miranda has also rebounded from the split, as she’s been dating Anderson East since the end of 2015. Don’t expect her to dish too much on the divorce or new relationship, though — she makes it clear in the Billboard interview that everything she feels about her personal life is evident on her latest album, The Weight of These Wings. BRB, going to listen again!

