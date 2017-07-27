Jeremy Meeks’ Ex Goes Off On Him As He Flaunts New Romance With Chloe Green — See Rant

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green are flaunting their relationship like crazy — and his ex, Melissa Meeks, is NOT happy about it. So, she took to Instagram to send him a not-so-subtle message.

Melissa Meeks was left absolutely devastated when she caught her husband, Jeremy Meeks, 33, cheating after photos surfaced online of him kissing Chloe Green earlier this month. Now, the ‘Hot Felon’ has filed for legal separation and is in a full-on relationship with his ‘other woman,’ which the pair is doing NOTHING to hide from the public. They’ve been on numerous PDA-filled outings lately, and it’s all taking a toll on Melissa, who took to Instagram on July 26 to totally slam her ex. Although she doesn’t mention Jeremy by name, it’s no secret that Melissa’s post of a quote about betrayal and being screwed over by someone is directed at her ex.

“I fed mouths that talked s*** about me. I wiped tears from the same people that caused mine,” the quote reads. “Picked up people that tried to knock me down. Did favors for those who couldn’t do s*** for me. Been there for the one’s that let me. Crazy? Maybe, but I don’t lose myself in the hatred of others. I continue to be me because I can’t change who I am. Life ain’t easy, but through all the bulls*** I still remain solid. Because I know God got big plans for me.” In her captions, she explained that she decided to share the quote because she felt it was “REAL.” Remember, Melissa stood by Jeremy while he served 27 months in prison between 2014 and 2016, so we can definitely understand why she feels so betrayed by his affair!

Jeremy and Chloe’s relationship went public at the beginning of July, when photos appeared online of them sharing a steamy kiss in Turkey. Melissa later revealed that she thought her husband was simply on a work trip at the time, and didn’t learn that he cheated on her until the rest of the world did — when the photos came out. The pair have one son together, and in his documents filing for legal separation, Jeremy has requested joint custody.

Saw this and felt how REAL it was, so I wanted to share it… #haveablessedday #remember #keepitsolid 😘 A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Melissa’s message to Jeremy on Instagram?