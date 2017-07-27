Mechie Calls Blac Chyna His ‘Family’ In Joyful Tweet: I Couldn’t Be ‘Happier’

Has Mechie found true love with Blac Chyna? The rapper said he was living his best life since finding romance with Blac, saying that he couldn’t be ‘happier’ since he started seeing ‘a bomb a** lady.’ Awww.

Seems there really is plenty of love in hip-hop. Take Mechie, 24, and Blac Chyna, 29, for example. Though their relationship was thrust into the spotlight due to that infamous kissing video that sent Rob Kardashian, 30, over the edge, the rapper has put all that Kardashian drama behind him. Instead, Mechie is focusing on what he sees as a bright future with his new bae. “Man, I [couldn’t] be happier right now in my life,” Mechie tweeted on July 26. “I got a bomb a** lady…and by big brother [is] home after doing 8 years. My family is back complete.” Wow. A “bomb a**” babe and his bro back home – no wonder Mechie’s feeling like he’s on top of the world.

Does this mean that Mechie’s claims of being single were all just an act? Mechie, are you fronting? After Blac was filmed giving Mechie the lap dance of his life, the former 4EY The Future rapper swore that he didn’t have a girlfriend. “I’m SINGLE,” Mechie said on Instagram afterwards. Yeah, sure thing. Clearly, that story wasn’t going to hold up as he was spotted kissing Blac’s neck in a bit of steamy PDA a few days later.

Though, perhaps he’ll say that he was just getting up close to show Blac his new tattoo? After all, this “single” man got reportedly got Blac’s initials permanently inscribed behind his right ear. Blac also got her initials tattooed on her ankle, meaning Mechie and Blac have matching ink. Forget “Instagram official” – this relationship is “tattoo official.” Can’t wait to hear what Rob has to say about that.

Man I cuddnt Be Happier Right Now In My Life! I Got A Bomb Ass Lady😝 And My Big Brother Home After Doing 8years😩..My Family Is Back Complete — Mechie (@mechiesocrazyy) July 26, 2017

Speaking of the Kardashian brother, while some have accused Blac of “trapping” him by having his baby, Chyna’s BFF has stepped up to defend their romance. “I’ll tell you firsthand that they very much loved each other,” Amber Rose, 33, told Complex. “It was very real. I watched it.” As to what led to Rob and Blac’s breakup (and her subsequent relationship with Mechie) Amber chalked it up with two people falling out of love. “They’re just not happy anymore. That’s life. It just happens.” Despite having Dream Kardashian together, things “didn’t work out,” according to Amber. Well, it seems that so far, things are working out between Blac and Mechie.

Do you think Blac and Mechie are a good fit, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Chyna and Rob will ever get back together, or do you think they’ve decided that they’re better apart?