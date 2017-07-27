Larry David Apparently Related to Bernie Sanders & Here Are 7 Pictures To Prove It

This is so wonderfully bizarre. Larry David, after portraying Bernie Sanders on ‘SNL,’ said he’s actually related to the Vermont senator. Really. For those skeptics out there, here is some photographic evidence that these two are family.

Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm music. In one of the most outrageous instances of “life imitating art,” Larry David, 70, and Senator Bernie Sanders, 75, are related! The co-creator of Seinfeld revealed this extension of his family tree during the Television Critics Association press day on July 26, according to Paste magazine. While talking about Curb Your Enthusiasm’s return, Larry also said that he’s on an episode of the PBS ancestry series, Finding Your Roots. After tracing his genealogy, Larry discovered he’s and Bernie are family. “He’s in the line; I sweat to God,” Larry said. If anyone needs any more convincing, they should check out the gallery of epic Larry-Bernie side-by-side shots. The family resemblance is undeniable!

No wonder Larry was able to hit it out of the park while portraying the Vermont senator during the run up to the 2016 presidential election. “This Bernie Sanders thing,” Larry said in reflection of this new eternal connection, per Variety. “During the first debate between Bernie and Hillary, [‘SNL’ creator] Lorne Michaels got emails and calls during the debate, saying that I should be doing Bernie Sanders.”

Meanwhile, as Lorne was getting hammered to get Larry to do Bernie, the Curb star was chatting with WME-IMG co-CEO Ari Emanuel about the same thing. “[Ari] called me up and said, ‘What did you think?’ And every time I watched Bernie Sanders, I would repeat everything that he said, because I know that I can talk like that. So I started talking to Ari, the agent, I started talking to him like Bernie,” Larry said. Ari pitched Larry the idea of putting the impression on YouTube, but Larry wasn’t into that.

“No, I’m not going to do that. That’s not me. I don’t care.’ Then I said, ‘You know, it would be a good thing for “Saturday Night Live”,’ not thinking in a million years,” Larry added. “[I] hung up immediately and called Lorne Michaels, then they were both on the phone 10 minutes later.” The rest was comedy history.

Though Bernie didn’t successfully win the Democratic Party’s nomination (thus failing to challenge Donald Trump, 71, for the presidency) he did get a chance to appear a skit along with Larry. While we didn’t get “Sanders in Stereo,” both Larry and Bernie took shots at the 1%. Perhaps they’ll chat more about this when Larry invites his newly discovered relative over for Thanksgiving? Maybe they can compare hairstyles?

