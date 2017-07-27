Lamar Odom Reveals How He’s Staying Sober & Offers Advice To Rob After Chyna Drama 

Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Lamar Odom, has been through hell and back, and he EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com how he’s staying on the path to sobriety. Plus, he offered words of wisdom for ex-brother-in-law Rob Kardashian.

Lamar Odom is “just keeping God first,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com on July 26 at the iGO Live launch party in Beverly Hills. “I hit the gym a lot and I make sure I’m keeping myself active and eating right. Just trying to stay busy.” Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-hubby and former NBA world champion has been working hard to recover from his infamous 2015 overdose in a Las Vegas brothel. With his recovery, he is shelling out nothing but good vibes and hopes ex-brother-in-law Rob Kardashian, 30, can keep his emotions in check after seeing pictures of Lamar and Blac Chyna, 29 hanging out together.

As we reported earlier, Rob is furious that Chyna and Lamar are linking up behind his back in the midst of his legal battle with his ex-fiancee. Lamar insists he has no intentions of reaching out to him personally, but does have some advice to help him through the tough times. “I haven’t spoken with him or anyone over there,” he says. “I would tell him just to keep God first and be strong for yourself and for your child.”

Lamar inked a publishing deal and is in the process of writing a tell-all book. In it, he will chronicle events in his life that brought him to this point. When asked if he would be dishing out the goods on the Kardashian klan, he remained coy. “I can’t say anything about the book. It’s just a tell-all about my life and my experiences. Everything I’ve been through. What I can tell you is it’s gonna be good!,” he shared. “I think it’ll be a best-seller. I definitely hope so. It’s gonna be a great read, for sure.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lamar is strong enough to stay sober? Should Rob reach out to him for more advice? Let us know in the comments below!