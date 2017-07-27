Justin Bieber’s Paparazzi Accident: Did Kourtney Kardashian Pick Him Up After Wild Scene?

Um, what? A new report claims that Justin Bieber left the scene of a car accident in Kourtney Kardashian’s Aston Martin…. and we’re pretty baffled.

Justin Bieber, 23, might have been picked up by one of his former flings after accidentally hitting a photographer with his car on Wednesday night, July 26. According to local news channel KTLA in Los Angeles, California, a 2017 Aston Martin was seen in aerial footage where the accident took place. The report claims that Justin was seen leaving the scene in the Aston Martin which, according to DMV records, they claim belongs to none other than Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Say what?

Now, it’s no secret that Justin and Kourtney are longtime friends, but why would she be the one to pick him up after an incident like this? Of course it’s not confirmed that Kourtney was actually driving the Aston Martin, so it could have been any of the Kardashian clan or their team. But, still! Does this mean Justin and Kourtney are still, in some way, a thing? As HollywoodLifers know, she’s been prancing around exotic beaches with hottie Younes Bendjima.

No matter what is going on with Justin and Kourtney, we are glad to hear that he had someone around to pick him up after the incident. Justin was extremely cooperative after the accident, sticking by the paparazzi who was hit until an EMT came and even staying until police gave him the OK to leave for the evening. Hopefully the man he hit will be okay, too!

