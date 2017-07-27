Kirk Frost’s Split From Rasheeda Has Turned Him Into ‘Father Of The Year’ For Kids

In an ironic turn of events, Kirk Frost has actually benefited from the Rasheeda split. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s become ‘Father Of The Year’ for their two kids.

There’s always a silver lining! Amidst his heartbreaking split from wifey Rasheeda, Kirk Frost has developed a stronger bond with their two sons Ky and Karter. The 48-year old Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reality star has “pretty much turned into Father Of The Year for their boys,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He spends so much more time with them now. He loves his kids and wants to be with them all day long, but it’s also a way to score points with Rasheeda. It’s the perfect way to win her heart back. She’s always so happy when Kirk spends quality time with Ky and Karter.”

Unfortunately, the fate of this couple’s marriage lies in the hands of the dreaded paternity test. Kirk has reportedly taken the test and the results should come in within the next 5-6 business days. If they come back false, and he’s not Jasmine Washington‘s baby daddy, there’s hope that he’ll be able to make up with Rasheeda. Of course spending time with the kids also helps. “She used to nag him to be more involved but she definitely can’t complain anymore,” the source continues. “Kirk’s been hosting family dinners two or three nights a week, just him and the boys. He’s even skipping parties and guy’s nights to stay home with them.”

That’s cute and all, but it appears Rasheeda is already one foot out the door. The brunette beauty spends countless hours at the gym these days working on her revenge body, and we all know how that storyline goes. Just look at Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick! As soon as she revamped her body, all the hot boys came running! Rasheeda might be able to replace Kirk faster than you can say “lovechild.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think being “Father Of The Year” will win Rasheeda back? Or are they over for good?