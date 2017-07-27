Keke Palmer Slams Kylie Jenner: She Makes People Think You Only Get ‘Praise’ If You’re ‘Beautiful’

Hopefully Kylie Jenner’s not on the internet today, because Keke Palmer just took a shot at her in a new interview! Keke claimed that Kylie is teaching younger generations that you can be ‘profitable’ off of being ‘beautiful.’

Keke Palmer, 23, with the shots! The actress didn’t hold back in a new interview on July 27. She claimed that Kylie Jenner, 19, drastically changed her appearance because of being called “ugly” as a kid on television. Keke took it a step further, when she claimed that Kylie’s approach to her appearance is now teaching young people that they have to be pretty to be accepted and to profit in life. She also alluded that the Kardashians, as a whole, use beauty as a way to not be bullied.

“In the sense of the Kardashians, it’s like I’m going to show you so much perfect and be everything a woman should be or everything a man would like or love. And I’m going to be exactly that so you can’t bully me anymore,” she explained to Yahoo Beauty about the affect the famous family has on society. That’s when she gave a more specific example, using Kylie as the center of her point. “Specifically, in the situation with Kylie, where you’ve had a young girl people have seen on television since she was a kid and they literally told her she was so ugly … the ugly person in the family. She went and did apparently everything the world deems as beautiful.” Keke seems to have referenced Kylie’s lip injections [which Kylie’s been open about after garnering even more fame from the facial procedure], as well as her more full-filled figure, if you will. Although it’s never been confirmed or proven, Kylie has been accused of undergoing plastic surgery, such as a breast augmentation, butt implants and more.

Keke then offered up her opinion on the affect Kylie’s influence has had on her generation. “The even crazier part is that everybody loves her for it. What I find interesting is that this is something that is being displayed to my generation — showing young girls, young guys that if you do everything that society wants you to be, not only will you be praised for it but you will make money for it. You can be profitable for not being who you truly are.” One thing is for sure, Keke’s never been shy about speaking her mind!

