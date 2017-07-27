Katy Perry Set To Host 2017 VMA Awards — Will She Unite With Taylor Swift?

Katy Perry, who’s nominated for five awards, will also take the stage as the host at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27!

MTV didn’t have a host for the Video Music Awards in 2016 — instead, contributors Jay Pharaoh, Nicole Byer, and Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele took the audience through the show. But not this year. Katy Perry, 32, will officially host the show as it returns to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. She is also set to perform! “I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Katy said in a statement. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

Many people are thinking that this could mark the end of Katy’s long-standing feud with Taylor Swift. Katy is up for five awards, including “Best Collaboration” for “Feels,” which she joined Taylor’s ex Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, and Big Sean on. Taylor hasn’t released music this year, except for her collab with Zayn, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” — and that too, is nominated for the same category. So, could they reunite?

It’s definitely a possibility — many fans have been buzzing on social media, wondering if Taylor could also be awarded the Video Vanguard Award this year; in the past four years, it’s gone to Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Kanye West, and Rihanna. Of course Katy’s also been talking about her feud with Taylor a lot more frequently. During Late Late Show, she told James Corden, “I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!”

She later appeared on the Today show, and only had positive things to day. “Yeah, I mean I love her, I always have and we’ve had our differences, but I just continue to say ‘God bless her’ on her journey,” Katy said. Well, maybe we’ll see them together on the VMAs stage to squash the beef for good? TheMTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, August 27 AT 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Are you excited to see Katy host?