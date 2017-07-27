Kailyn Lowry Furious With Chris Lopez For Abandoning Her & Their Baby: Wants Child Support

Kailyn Lowry isn’t about to let her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, get away with leaving both her & their unborn baby! Determined to ‘make him pay,’ HL exclusively learned she wants to ‘go after him’ HARD financially!

Kailyn Lowry, 25, is officially in the final days of her pregnancy. And since her unborn child’s father, Chris Lopez, has reportedly said he wants nothing to do with their little one, the reality star is set on raising her bundle of joy alone. But at the same time, she’s not going to let Chris get off that easy — and we don’t blame her! After all, as we previously reported, Chris cheated on Kailyn with multiple other women — so sad! Click here to see Teen Mom transformations.

“She’s still very, very angry with Chris but she’s trying not to let those emotions take over,” a Teen Mom insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to stay happy and positive for her kids, she hates it when they see her crying. She’s not letting her anger take over but she’s certainly not going to let Chris just skate away on this.” Already the proud mom of sons Lincoln Marroquin, 3, and Isaac Rivera, 7, Kailyn is used to being a single mom, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. And after Chris betrayed her, we can only imagine she’d want him to help out with their child in SOME way. I mean, she didn’t make that baby alone!

“She’s going after him financially, she doesn’t really need the money — it’s more about making him pay,” our source explained. “She can’t stand that he’s just totally turned his back on her and their baby, and she’s not going to let him get away with it.” You go, Kailyn! After finding out about Chris’ infidelity, Kailyn was apparently devastated, but she’s remained strong for her boys despite the heartbreak. “It’s been much harder than most people realize because she’s still heartbroken over the way Chris treated her,” our insider added. “They were friends way before things ever got romantic between them.”

The saddest part is, she really thought she could trust him! “He made all kinds of promises to her and she thought she could trust him and count on him,” the source continued. “It all came crashing down when she realized that he was lying to her and sleeping with tons of girls behind her back. Chris turned out to be an entirely different person than she thought. It was devastating.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you blame Kailyn for “going after” Chris financially? Do you think he should get away with not paying child support?