‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Takes Bizarre Test To Find Out Baby’s Gender — See Results

Blue or pink? ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry, who is expecting her third baby any day now, documented a special ‘gender reveal’ on Snapchat on July 26. To find out the results, watch the video here!

So exciting! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry appears to be having a girl. Well, she is if you believe an old wives’ tale — one which she documented on Snapchat on July 26. Kailyn, who is set to give birth to her third baby any day now, took to Snapchat on Wednesday while a friend held up a ring attached to a chain over her baby bump. And according to the tradition, if the pendulum swings in circles, it’s a girl. If it swings back and forth, it’s a boy. In this case, it swung in circles! (See a pic below.)

“It’s a girl!” Kailyn’s friend said as the chain swung round and round. “I used to do high-risk maternal child health. I did it on every patient, it was always right.” Isn’t this exciting? We think it is — especially considering the fact that Kailyn’s already a mom to two boys. She has son Isaac Elliot, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Since announcing her pregnancy in February, as well as the baby daddy’s identity in May (longtime friend Chris Lopez), Kailyn has been narrowing down baby names. She previously revealed that if her baby’s a girl, she’ll name her Karsyn, Anastasia, Murphy or Leona. She even took to Twitter, so her fans could vote on which name they liked best. Which name do YOU think she should go with? If we had to choose among those four, we’d go with Leona. See the Twitter poll below.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Kailyn is really having a girl? Tell us how you feel below!