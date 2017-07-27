Justin Bieber Accidentally Runs Over Photographer: Stays To Help Injured Paparazzo

Justin Bieber is constantly hounded by the paparazzi, but when he accidentally hit a photog with his monster truck he was the first to jump out and help the man. We’ve got the amazing video.

Now that Justin Bieber, 23, has cancelled the rest of his Purpose stadium tour and is relaxing back home in LA, he’s once again become a constant target for the paparazzi. The shutterbugs gathered in force outside of the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, where the singer had been attending a worship service on July 26. As he got in his giant black monster truck to leave, the 23-year-old was swarmed and temporarily gunned his engine as a sign to get out of the way. He ended up clipping a photog on the right side of his rig, who immediately collapsed to the ground in screaming pain. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Since there was a throng of paparazzi there, the whole incident was caught on tape and TMZ has the incredible footage that shows how kind-hearted Justin not only didn’t leave the scene, he got out of his rig and stayed with the man. He even ordered other cameramen to give the guy some space and privacy. He can be heard asking “What can we do? What do you need?” He even said “Is there anything we can do to help you?” AWWW!!!! Justin stayed with the man for 10 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Police later arrived but didn’t cite the singer as it appeared to be just an innocent accident. He ended up leaving the scene once he knew the guy was going to be okay. Wow, Justin really has turned over a new leaf as the paparazzi are a constant pain in the butt for the singer, but when he allegedly accidentally injured one of them he was right there to care for the man’s needs. All those church services and Jesus’ lessons on kindness towards others sure seems to be paying off for the Biebs with his concerned and caring behavior!

